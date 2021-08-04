Assam HS council to conduct special exam for candidates unhappy with marks

GUWAHATI, August 4: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has decided to hold a special Higher Secondary (HS) final examination for candidates not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in accordance with the formula recommended by the alternative method of the evaluation committee and subsequent approval by the state government.

AHSEC informed that candidates have to contact their respective colleges, schools/institutions for the requisite formalities through an online portal which will be opened from August 9 to 15, 2021.

The council further informed that the marks in practical subjects would remain the same as in the previous marks-sheets since there would be no practical examination separately during the special exam.

“Candidates belonging to all categories such as regular, reappearance, betterment, repeat, certain subject, compartmental, etc and who have applied online for the cancelled Higher Secondary Final Examination-2021 with their pursued subject (s) are eligible to appear in the special examination in the same subject(s),” a notification issued by AHSEC on Wednesday, stated.

“In no case, any alteration of subject (s) other than the subject (s) applied for the cancelled Higher Secondary Final Examination-2O21 will be allowed,” the notification said.

“The mark-sheets of the special examination will be issued to the candidates after proper evaluation, and accordingly, the mark-sheets issued to them as per marks awarding formula of the alternative method of the evaluation committee will stand cancelled and the original marks-sheet must be submitted to the centre-in-charge of their examination centre concerned to obtain the admit cards before commencement of the special examination,” it said.

The detailed programme of the examination will be issued in due course, it added.

It may be noted that following cancellation of the Class 12 exam, the committee under AHSEC had devised separate methods for subjects with practical and non-practical components across Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.