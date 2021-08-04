Kendriya Vidyalaya Tura fares well in CBSE

TURA, August 4: Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tura have achieved cent percent pass percentage in this year’s Class 10 and 12 CBSE Board exams, the results of which were declared recently.

Principal of the school R Giri Sankaran Thampi informed on Wednesday that while all the students came up with quality results, Neelam Kumari of Class 12 and Upasana Gaur of Class 10 became the toppers from the school with 95.8 percent and 96.2 percent marks respectively.

Thampi has congratulated all the students and the teachers for the success.