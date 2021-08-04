Committee formed to resolve Marten mess

SHILLONG, Aug 3: A joint committee comprising officials of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and the stakeholders will be constituted to resolve the various problems at the Marten dumping ground located at Mawlai Nongkwar.

The decision to form the joint committee to be headed by the SMB Chief Executive Officer, Batlang S. Sohliya was taken during a meeting of the officials and stakeholders representing Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun (SSMP) and Mawlai Town Dorbar chaired by Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Mawlai MLA, Process T. Sawkmie and local MDC Teibor Pathaw were also present in the meeting held at Yojana Bhavan, Main Secretariat on Tuesday.

Dhar told reporters after the meeting that the joint committee will be responsible for finding a solution to the Marten dumping ground issues.

He said the joint committee will provide suggestions on tackling the stench emanating from the dumping ground and the problems relating to biomedical waste.

He also said the joint committee will examine the suggestion during the meeting that the quantity of garbage dumped at Marten should be reduced.

“I will give my best to the committee to ensure that the issues and concerns raised by the residents of Mawlai, especially those who are residing very close to the dumping ground are addressed,”

the Urban Affairs Minister said.

Dhar also said that the state government is trying its best to identify a new landfill site at the earliest.

“I am taking a personal interest to see that we have the new landfill site. I will get it done,” he said.

According to him, the government is exploring the possibilities of invoking special clauses to get the new landfill site soon.

He said it might take more than two years if the department follows the laid down procedures.

Dhar said they are examining 16 locations for the new landfill site.

SSMP general secretary, Samran Syiem termed the outcome of the meeting as positive.

“We are hopeful that this long-pending issue of Marten will be resolved with the help of the Urban Affairs Minister and the involvement of all the stakeholders of Mawlai,” he said.

He suggested that the state government should study the model of waste management in Singapore.

“We want a solution which is future-ready and which will be able to cater to the problems for the coming 100 years. The whole state will be benefitted if we can bring technology that can convert waste into energy without polluting the environment,” Syiem said.

Sawkmie hoped there will be a permanent solution to the Marten issue.

He further said the deliberations during the meeting were quite fruitful and that the formation of the joint committee will allow the stakeholders to suggest steps required to be taken to resolve the issues and problems at the dumping ground.