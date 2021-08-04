Benami coke factories thrive in Sutnga Elaka

KHLIEHRIAT/SHILLONG, Aug 3: Hundreds of residents of Sutnga Elaka in East Jaintia Hills organised a peaceful march from 1 Kilo to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Khliehriat to protest the mushrooming of coke factories in the district.

The Environment Coordination Committee (ECC) of Sutnga Elaka organised the protest march.

Leaders of the ECC said information obtained under the RTI Act revealed the state government had through the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) granted permission to 48 coke plants, 39 of which are located in Umthe, Soo Kilo and Umpleng area under Sutnga Elaka.

“The smoke emitting from these factories have affected the air quality in the entire area and this is not a good sign for the health of the people in the area,” the ECC said.

Residents of the Elaka came out with banners and placards condemning the MDA government for giving clearance to the polluting units without the consent of the people of the area.

“We need clean air to breathe and clean water to drink. You cannot compromise with the health of the people,” some placards read.

The ECC leaders also met East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki in his office chamber. He assured to send his subordinate officers and police personnel to check the area and close down the illegal factories. The checking will be conducted on Wednesday.

The DC had earlier issued an order for the closure of all those factories that have only been granted Consent to Establish (CTE). Factories granted Consent to Operate (CTO) will be screened to establish if they have followed all the conditions laid down by the Pollution Board.

The peace rally was joined by local MLA, Shitlang Pale and former JHADC Chief Executive Member, Hambertus Nongtdu along with the headmen of the area.

RTI revelations

An RTI application filed by an East Jaintia Hills-based social= organisation has revealed that a state minister in the NPP-led MDA government is among the owners of a coke factory in East Jaintia Hills.

According to RTI information, PHE Minister Renikton L. Tongkhar is one of the owners of North East Carbon Industries located at Pther-Salang. The coke factory is under construction.

The RTI documents said the co-owners of the plant include Manoj Kumar Jajodia, Bunsing Sohphoh and Kishan Jajodia.

Prominent coal baron from Jaintia Hills, Thomas Nongtdu jointly owns the NE Coke Industry along with Basant Kumar Mittal and Nikhil Mittal.

The two coke factories (Abhi Coke Private Limited and Jaintia Coke Private Limited) recognised by the Commerce and Industries Department have the same owners but the local co-owners are different for the two firms.

The owners of these two coke factories include Adarsh Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Akshat Jhunjhunwala, Soni Jhunjhunwala and Jayshree Devi Khunkhunwala. The name of the local owner of Abhi Coke Private Limited is Joblymon Dkhar while of Jaintia Coke Private Limited is Rishai Sympli.

There are two firms completed tribal-owned by – Hynniewtrep Fuels, owned by Kynsaibor H. War and Wansalan War and Jaintia Coke Industries, owned by Selfdenial Lyngdoh and Viceroy Nongtdu.

Of the 48 coke factories cleared, 32 got single-window clearance and their owners used to operate similar units in Arunachal Pradesh that were shut down in 2020. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had chaired the single-window clearance.

Setting up of coke plants

Explaining the process for the establishment of a coke plant, an official said a project proponent first applies for single-window clearance with a Draft Project Report to the Department of Commerce and Industries after. The proposal is then considered at the Single Window Authority (SWA) meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Members of the SWA include the Minister of Commerce and Industries and senior officials of Forest, Industries and Disaster Management departments.

Once the creance is granted, a copy of approval is sent to the proponent who then applies for CTE to the MSPCB. Officials of the board are required to visit the proposed site and prepare a report on the non-forest status of the land, adjoining water bodies, habitation, etc.

The report is then placed in the meeting of MSPCB for appraisal and granting CTE.

Once the plant and other infrastructure are established, including coke ovens, chimneys, etc, the project proponent once again applies to the MSPCB for the CTO. Board officials are again required to visit and ensure that all specifications as enshrined in the CTE have been met in full. The report is again placed in the meeting of MSPCB for appraisal and granting approval or CTO.

Both CTE and CTO are granted under the Air and Water Act.

Environment clearance is not required if the installed capacity of production does not exceed 25,000 MT per year, the official said.

In December 2020, the Chairman of MSPCB had issued a separate list of norms with specifications such as a minimum 1 km distance between two coke plants, a distance of 500 metres from water bodies, roads, habitation, etc, which must be checked before granting CTE or CTO.