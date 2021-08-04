Fresh cases go past 500-mark again, 9 more die

SHILLONG, Aug 3: After a one-day break, COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya once again went past the 500-mark with 556 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. Nine more patients succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday taking the death toll in the state to 1,118.

Among the new fatalities, five were reported in East Jaintia Hills and one each in South West Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

Out of the nine victims, eight were unvaccinated, the Health department said.

The state also recorded a high of 815 recoveries bringing the active tally down to 5,574 and pushing the number of people cured/discharged to 59,803.

196 new cases was registered in East Khasi Hills, 92 in West Khasi Hills, 85 in West Garo Hills, 65 in West Jaintia Hills, 48 in Ri Bhoi, 28 in South West Khasi Hills, 12 in North Garo Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, seven in South Garo Hills and six each in East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 420 were from East Khasi Hills, 101 from West Garo Hills, 93 from West Jaintia Hills, 74 from West Khasi Hills, 57 from Ri Bhoi, 23 from South West Khasi Hills, 15 each from East Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, eight from South Garo Hills and five each from South West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

Meanwhile, data released by the Health Ministry shows that a total of 18 districts across the country have showed the increasing tendency on COVID trajectory from last four weeks, he added.

It includes 10 districts from Kerala, three from Maharashtra, two from Manipur and one each from Meghalaya (East Khasi Hills), Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

These 18 districts contribute 47.5 per cent of the daily COVID caseload, the Ministry said.