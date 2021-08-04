HSSLC Arts, SSLC results tomorrow

TURA, Aug 3: The results of the HSSLC Arts and SSLC examinations, 2021 will be declared on August 5 at 10 AM and 11 AM respectively, MBoSE Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo said on Tuesday.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the result booklet of the examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014 and the booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation, it added.

The results can also be accessed from the websites www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.jagranjosh.com and www.exametc.com