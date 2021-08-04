Political will must to resolve boundary dispute: Rymbui

SHILLONG, Aug 3: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday asserted that political will is necessary to resolve the long pending interstate boundary dispute.

“Political will is very crucial to solving this sensitive and long-pending issue. The right of the state, its people and the geographical area will need to be taken into account while finalising any decision,” Rymbui said.

According to him, it would be difficult to please everyone with any decision agreed upon by both sides. “Some will accept the decision and others will be unhappy. But some harsh decisions will have to be taken by both the state governments to resolve this issue,” the Home Minister said.

When asked about the proposal of the Centre to engage NESAC to demarcate the boundaries of the Northeastern states, Rymbui said NESAC can demarcate the boundaries only in areas where there is no dispute. “But it would be difficult for NESAC to demarcate the boundaries in places where there are claims and counter claims,” he observed.

“I hope that the Centre will be able to convince both Meghalaya and Assam to agree on an amicable resolution,” he said.

Speaking about the next round of CM-level talks in Guwahati on August 6, Rymbui said, “Due diligence will be observed to see that the area which falls under Meghalaya remains with us.”

Rymbui refused to talk on the give and take policy proposed by Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, “Until and unless a formal discussion starts in this regard it would be premature on my part to comment. Our major contention is that areas under Meghalaya should remain with us,” he said.

On UDP leader, Paul Lyngdoh’s suggestion to set up a border force, Rymbui said border force or police battalion does not matter since our major concern is to secure the boundaries of the state.