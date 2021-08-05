High post in government awaits boxer Lovlina in home state Assam

GUWAHATI, August 5: Assam government is planning to offer a plum government job, most likely a post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to celebrated boxer from the state Lovlina Borgohain, the daughter of Assam, who has won bronze medal in Tokyo Olympic Games making the country proud in the international arena.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Lovlina has made the state and the country immensely proud and even a post of Deputy Commissioner would be insufficient for her.

“If I could, I would have offered her a post of the DC. However, I am not empowered to do so. However, state government will reward Lovlina adequately with a suitable job in the government,” Dr Sarma said.

Sources said Assam government would offer minimum a post of DSP to Lovlina. The state government has already appointed one of the country’s most decorated sprinter Hima Das as a DSP.

“Lovlina and Hima have brought tremendous laurels to Assam as well as the country and we have to secure their future by giving them suitable government job. They have dedicated the golden period of their youth to the country,” Dr Sarma said.