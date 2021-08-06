The Times calls Rohit’s hook ‘criminal act’

TRENT BRIDGE (Nottingham), August 6 : The Times, Britains oldest major daily newspaper, published the following headline in its Friday morning edition: “Rohit Sharmas criminal act helps put Englands collapse in perspective”.

The headline referred to the Indian opener’s inexplicable hook shot off Ollie Robinson almost on the verge of lunch on Day 2 of the first Test between India and England on Thursday, when the visitors had advanced to 97 for no loss in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 183.

The tourists thereafter slumped to 112 for 4, before ending a rain-affected second day on 125 without any further damage.

It went on to say: “Along with his partner, K.L. Rahul, he was beginning to bat England out of the game.”

This was indeed the case, with Sharma batting with patience and sublimity for most part of the morning to cement Indian dominance in the match along with Rahul, after their fast bowlers dismissed the home side for 183 on the opening day.

The Guardian’s focus was: “Jimmy Anderson frustrated by delay delighted with Virat Kohli’s wicket.”

It pointed out that England’s swing and seam maestro is “now level with Anil Kumble on 619 Test wickets” after his capture of Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli off consecutive balls.

The popular tabloid The Sun reported: “Anderson reveals his wife Daniella talked him out of retiring from cricket”.

“England bowlers look to take out Indian middle order”, is how The Daily Telegraph saw it.

(Senior cricket writer Ashis Ray is a broadcaster and author of the book ‘Cricket World Cup: The Indian Challenge’)

IANS