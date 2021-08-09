Low key ID celebration this year

TURA, August 9: The Independence Day celebration in Tura is set to take place this year in a low key but in a manner befitting the National celebration in view of the continued Covid-19 lockdown, officials of the district have informed.

The celebration which was held at the P A Sangma Stadium in previous years is also being shifted to the Law College Playground at New Tura as construction work is going on at its usual venue.

“Although the celebration will be truncated in terms of the number of cultural items, parade contingents and public participation due to the existence of SOPs and covid protocols, the district administration is drawing up some interesting activities like mass tree plantation programmes at some nearby villages including office premises two days ahead, cleaning drives in different localities of Tura and felicitation of some dedicated office staff and students of the district who excelled in the just announced MBOSE results of HSSLC and SSLC exams,” the notification issued in this regard informed.