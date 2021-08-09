Former minister says ouster was ‘unceremonious’

SHILLONG, Aug 8: Senior BJP leader, AL Hek on Sunday described his replacement in the Cabinet by party leader Sanbor Shullai as an “unceremonious move”.

Stating that the move caught him as well as the BJP’s central leadership unawares, he said the “truth behind it should prevail”. He said it was an unceremonious move, not just against him but also against those who represent the BJP high command.

“Whatever happened was without the knowledge of the BJP high command and that is what BJP national vice president and in-charge of Meghalaya Dr Chuba Ao has categorically stated,” Hek said.

Asked if thinks it was Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma’s individual decision, Hek said, “I would not be able to say anything without verifying the fact. But if they haven’t done it with the consultation or approval of the BJP high command, definitely the truth will prevail.”

He said discussions on the issue are on among the BJP’s national leaders.

“We are discussing it not only with Dr Ao but also with BJP’s Northeast in-charge Ajay Jamwal and national general secretary BL Santosh. They also said they were not aware of it,” Hek, who was serving as the Health Minister, said.

He was shocked to have learnt about his dismissal from the Cabinet. Till late in the afternoon that day and shortly before the swearing-in of Shullai, Hek had no idea he would be axed.

Dr Ao has already alleged Sangma acted unilaterally.

Stating that BJP’s state president Ernest Mawrie denied having recommended Hek’s ouster and the appointment of Shullai, Dr Ao said it was the duty of the CM to inform the party leadership when he dropped Hek since the BJP is an ally of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Observers say Hek’s statement “there cannot be any smoke without fire” on the Saubhagya “scam” did not go down well with the CM who apparently read it as Hek’s lack of “loyalty” to the ruling coalition, particularly at a time when it is battling it out on many fronts.

The observers say Shullai, who refused to fall in line with Mawrie’s tirade against NPP over alleged embezzlement of funds in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and stood by the NPP, got the ultimate prize for his loyalty to the CM.