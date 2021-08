By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 9: The 2nd Online Monsoon Kettlebell Competition will be held in Guwahati under the aegis of Kettlebell & Fitness Association Assam from August 13 to 15. Meghalaya will also feature six participants, led by Luiza Tamang and Deima Lamare, both of who are state gold and silver medalists respectively along with other lifters who train at Shillong under the guidance of their coach Sandeep Sharma will be participating.