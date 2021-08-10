Bengaluru FC names squad for AFC Cup

New Delhi, Aug 9: Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced their 29-man squad for the 2021 AFC Cup playoff against Maldivian side Club Eagles, on August 15.

Sunil Chhetri will lead the side that includes seven new signings. Defenders Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King and Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva make up the Blues’ foreign contingent.

The Blues’ playoff clash against Club Eagles will take place at the National Stadium, in Maldives, on August 15. Victory in the playoff will send them into Group D.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Namgyal Bhutia, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Muhammad Inayath, Ajay Chhetri

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bidyashagar Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh

Head Coach: Marco Pezzaiuoli. (UNI)