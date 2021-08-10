Assam Opp seeks clarity from CM on border talks with Meghalaya

GUWAHATI, August 10 : Assam Congress has sought clarity from chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in regard to the recent border talks with Meghalaya and the subsequent meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday appealed to the chief minister to make a public announcement on what transpired in the discussions with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and the subsequent meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi.

The chief minister had during his visit to the national capital met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the current developments in the state, including the border issues with Assam’s neighbouring states.

“While we appreciate the start of border talks with Meghalaya, the chief minister should have announced the decisions taken during the chief ministerial-level meeting in the Assembly,” Assam PCC media department chairperson, Bobbeeta Sharma told mediapersons here.

Opposition MLAs had on Monday staged a walkout in Assam Assembly on Monday in protest against the Speaker’s decision not to allow the adjournment motion moved by the Congress for discussion on the drone survey by Meghalaya along the interstate boundary in the Khanapara area, a day after both the states had chief ministerial talks on the border issues here.

The Opposition party further blamed the Assam and Mizoram government for the recent escalation of tension along the inter-state border in Cachar district, accusing the chief ministers of the two states of “displaying political immaturity”.

“Both the chief ministers have not displayed political maturity failed on governance, leading to the untoward situation (on July 26),” Sharma said, while seeking a statement on the status of the border issue.

Asked why the border-row was not solved earlier (when the Congress was in power), she said that northeastern states had shared a cordial relationship then and status quo was maintained.

“But we have not seen any coordination now. Instead, we saw the chief ministers of the two states (Assam and Mizoram) of engaging in a war of words on social media. Such an engagement only incited violence,” the APCC media department chairperson said.

“We do not have to see the historical facts now. But the state government has to answer why the situation has turned adverse now…Besides, we have not seen coordination between the two states,” she said.