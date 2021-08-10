Blast rocks Laitumkhrah, HNLC claims responsibility

SHILLONG, August 10: The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the explosion of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Iew Shillong, Laitumkhrah on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was a strong one and it shook the nearby buildings. Two persons including one woman were injured in the blast and is currently admitted at Nazareth Hospital.

Abomb squad of the State police arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation. Senior police officials including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), I. Nongrang, SP of East Khasi Hills, Sylvester Nongtnger and Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo also arrived at the spot.

East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh has demanded a probe into the blast alleging major intelligence lapse.

The city police has confirmed that two persons sustained minor injuries in the IED blast that occurred at around 1.30 pm today while minor damages were caused to a tea stall wall and window panes of buildings in the neighbourhood.