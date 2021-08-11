Assam Cabinet approves process to fill up 52,500 posts from Sept

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday took key decisions to address the unemployment problem in the state, approving the process to fill up 52,500 government posts in three departments from September this year.

Addressing reporters here, state finance minister Ajanta Neog, who is also the chairperson of the committee set up in May to initiate the process of employing one lakh youths within a year, said that the Cabinet has approved the process to fill up 52,500 posts in the education, home and health departments.

“About 22,000 posts each will be filled up in the education and home departments while 8855 posts will be filled up in the health department. The process will start by September. The remaining posts will be filled up subsequently,” Neog said.

In another significant decision, the finance minister said that the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of government employees and pensioners (including family pensioners) would be hiked to 28 percent (of basic pay) from the current 11 percent. “The hike in DA/DR will be effective from July 1, 2021,” she said.

The minister further had that the finance department would have to incur an expenditure of Rs 195 crore a month for increasing the DA/DR.

On the other hand, Cabinet minister and spokesperson, Pijush Hazarika informed the state transport and skill department would provide a free 45-day driving training to 50 youths from every constituency and provide them with driving licences after completion of the training.

“As many as 6600 youths would be trained to become drivers and they can get a licence after the training. Such training can certainly enhance skills and help reduce the unemployment rate. Besides, if they wish to procure commercial vehicles subsequently, the government will provide a subsidy of Rs one lakh each,” Hazarika said.