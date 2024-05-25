Saturday, May 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Man found ‘murdered’ in Ri-Bhoi village

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

NONGPOH, May 24: Days after a case of homicide was reported in Ri-Bhoi, a man from Umtasor village in the same district was found allegedly murdered on Thursday evening.
The deceased, identified as Amison Muruh, was discovered lying in a pool of blood with a severe injury to his nape, suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object.
The tragic discovery was made around 7 pm by the victim’s relatives, who immediately alerted the village leaders.
The incident was subsequently reported to the Nongpoh Police Station.
Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for legal formalities and a post-mortem examination.
Reacting to the incident, Umtasor headman, R. Mukhim, expressed grave concern, highlighting the growing fear and insecurity among villagers.
“This heinous act has left our community in shock and disbelief,” Mukhim said.
He also condemned the perpetrators and urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice.
It may be mentioned that police have initiated an investigation in the case, and have detained one individual from the village suspected of involvement in the crime.

Govt to modify tender for city ropeway project
