Govt to modify tender for city ropeway project

SHILLONG, May 24: The state government is set to issue one more corrigendum to address specific aspects of the Shillong Ropeway Project that were not included in the draft Environmental Protection Index (EPI).

Informing this, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the bidding process is likely to commence within the next three months.

“We are at the final stage. One more corrigendum will be issued maybe by Tuesday or Wednesday next. We will give them sufficient time and probably within the next three months, the entire bidding process should be completed,” informed Lyngdoh.

Earlier, the government had announced that tenders for the Shillong Ropeway Project would be opened after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), with the contract expected to be awarded by July.

In September 2022, the Meghalaya Cabinet had approved the first passenger ropeway project in the state, to be constructed from Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak at a cost of Rs 138 crore.

During her visit to the state in January this year, President of India Droupadi Murmu virtually laid the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim.