Picturesque Tawang set to give tourists a ‘Darjeeling-like’ toy train thrill

GUWAHATI, August 12: Tourists planning a trip to the picturesque town of Tawang in western Arunachal Pradesh can also have a feel of Darjeeling and Shimla once the toy train project is implemented by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday approved the proposal of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to implement the project in the high-altitude tourist hotspot, an official statement said.

NFR general manager Anshul Gupta, while calling on the chief minister in Itanagar on Thursday, presented the proposal.

Gupta said that if the state government gave a green signal to it, the NF Railway would start the ground work immediately.

The project envisages a tourist-centric ‘toy train’ service in and around Tawang township that would include a park with facilities like food centres, craft bazaar, et al.

According to the proposal the toy train would have at least three bogies with a passenger capacity of 12 in each.

Khandu welcomed the proposal and suggested the NFR officials to coordinate with the district administration for logistical support and assured coordination from the state government.

A team of NFR officials and engineers are set to visit Tawang next week for a joint survey and finalisation of the project with the district administration.

Gupta assured that once everything is settled, NFR would complete the project within six months.

The NF Railway is already in the process of constructing a broad gauge railway line from Bhalukpong in the foothills to Tawang, covering a distance of 378 km and reaching a height of 10000 ft, of which about 80 per cent will pass through tunnels.

Discussing various railways related issues, Khandu called for resumption of rail services from the state capital, which at the moment is stalled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

He pointed out that while all other states have resumed rail services, Arunachal Pradesh is yet to open it.

It was decided in the meeting that except for the Donyi-Polo Express that shuttles between Naharlagun and Guwahati, the other two train services – Shatabdi (Naharlagun-Guwahati) and the AC Express (Naharlagun-Delhi) – would resume from September 1 next.

The Donyi-Polo Express is awaiting finalisation of fares/rates which is under review. Once done, the train too would resume its services, officials informed.

The chief minister also requested NFR to introduce train services from Naharlagun to states in south India.

“With many travelling to southern states for studies, jobs, treatment, etc and having a large chunk of government employees hailing from these states, there’s an urgent need to have direct train services at least till Bangalore via Chennai,” he said.

Gupta informed that NFR was open to the proposal and would work on its feasibility and routes and come back to the state government.

“As demand increases, the Naharlagun-Delhi AC Express will be upgraded to Rajdhani Express,” he informed while adding that NFR is open to new train and freight services in near future as per demand.