One arrested in IED blast case

SHILLONG, Aug 11: Shillong Police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with Tuesday’s IED blast at Laitumkhrah market.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (A) GK Iangrai said that the arrested person is allegedly involved in executing the blast. He also informed that the criminal case in connection with the IED blast registered at Laitumkhrah police station has now been transferred to the Crime Branch Police Station, Shillong and investigation is in progress.