TURA, August 13: As part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahosav the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, East Garo Hills is organizing Fit India Freedom 2.0 on 14th August 2021 at Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School Playground. It may be mentioned that Fit India Freedom 2.0 will kick start from 13th August 2021 and will conclude on 2nd October 2021.