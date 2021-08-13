Williamnagar doctor arrested for illegal termination of pregnancy of minor rape victim

TURA, August 13: A doctor from Williamnagar civil hospital has been arrested for conducting an alleged illegal medical termination of a foetus of an underage girl from South Garo Hills who was raped and impregnated by her own brother in law.

Dr Dolan S R Marak was arrested by South Garo Hills police from Williamnagar itself on Friday. He had recently been transferred to Tura but was due to join his new posting.

“He has been arrested by South Garo Hills police from Williamnagar today in connection with the Baghmara Women PS Case u/s 376(2)(f)(n)/365/312/201/ 315 IPC R/W Sec 5(j)(ii)(l)(n), 21 POCSO Act, sec 23 Pre-Conception and sec 5(3) of Medical termination of pregnancy Act. The above doctor was arrested on the basis of the statement given by the victim girl to the Police to the effect that she was taken forcefully to the said doctors clinic for the termination of the foetus illegally by the alleged accused person who happens to be her own brother in law along with a friend namely Francis on 11/08/2021. As a result of which now she is having stomach cramp and continuous bleeding. The victim has been admitted to hospital,” informed South Garo Hills SP R Ravi.

The police chief said that during the course of enquiry, records were found that implicated the doctor in many illegal termination of pregnacies involving minor girls.