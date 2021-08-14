13 more die of COVID in state

SHILLONG, Aug 13: The death toll in Meghalaya due to COVID-19 continues to soar with as many as 13 people losing their lives on Friday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,213.

Out of the 13 who died, 11 were not vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya also reported 384 fresh cases on Friday while 397 people recovered on the same day.

As on Friday, the state has 4,513 active cases including 1,953 in East Khasi Hills.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is 71,045 out of which 65,319 people have recovered.