Guwahati police raid rave party seized cocaine; 18 arrested

GUWAHATI, August 14: A rave party organised to celebrate birthday by flouting COVID19 SOP in a posh locality of Kharghuli in Guwahati went last night during the curfew hours where city police swooped down to arrest 18 men and women attending the party and seized contraband and high-end drug cocaine and ganja.

City Police Commissioner, Harmeet Singh informed that police recovered contraband and high-end drugs – cocaine and ganja (different varieties of weeds) – during the raid at the party that was organized at Kharghuli locality in the city.

The official said that during the unrelenting war declared against drugs in the state after installation of the new BJP-led government at the instruction of the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, it was for the first time high-end cocaine was recovered by the police.

The Police Commissioner said 18 persons including women were arrested from the party during the raid. He said, “These people don’t have any fear for law. We are investigating into the matter thoroughly and trying to ascertain how drug like cocaine landed up in the city.”

Stating that during the last fortnight city police have recovered about 330 grams of contraband drug and about 12.5 kg of ganja while 65 peddlers have been arrested during different operations in the city, the City Police Commissioner called upon residents of Guwahati to tip off police in case they come across concrete information regarding abuse and illegal trade of drug through social media handles or over phone. He assured that identity of such informer will be kept secret.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that some of the arrested were identified as Bikash Jain, Nasif Ahmed, Sumit Kumar Beria, Chayan Saikia, Amit Pegu, Amit Baruah, Ashok Barman, Hiranya Sinha, Ridip Baruah, Siddhartha Borthakur, Fahad Fari Ali, Rakesh Borgohain and Deborshee Beria. The party was organized at the residence of BIkash Jain to celebrate birthday of one Amit Baruah.

(By Bijay Sankar Bora)