Rymbui quits as Home Minister over killing of Cheristerfield

SHILLONG, August 15: Senior UDP leader and Cabinet Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday decided to relinquish the charge of the Home Department.

I the letter submitted to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Rymbui expressed shocked at the incident where Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid by police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, I would request you to relieve me of the Home (Police) Department with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair enquiry undertaken by the government to bring out the truth behind the incident. I propose judicial enquiry be conducted,” Rymbui said.

Rymbui took the decision following an emergent meeting which was attended by UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh, the two UDP working presidents, Paul Lyngdoh and Titostarwell Chyne, UDP chief adviser, Bindo Mathew Lanong and two UDP Ministers-Kyrmen Shylla and H Brolding Nongsiej.

The UDP president said that they party also endorsed the decision of Rymbui in an emergent meeting.