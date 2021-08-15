TUR condemns ban on mobile internet, imposition of curfew

SHILLONG, August 15: Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) condemns the decision of the MDA government to suspend mobile internet/data services of all mobile service providers for 48 hours in four districts of the state and to declare total curfew in the Shillong Agglomeration.

“This decision reeks of desperation from the part of the government who have shown a lack of ability in tackling law and order in the state ever since it came to power in 2018,” TUR said.

“Suspension of mobile internet/data services seems to be the only tactic the MDA government resorts to, to cover up it’s incompetency in handling law and order. This suspension is anti-people as mobile internet is an essential service in terms of online education, online business services, monetary transactions, personal communication, and more; especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period. Also, suspension of mobile internet services sets a bad precedence in terms of censorship and the continued use of such a tactic will only lead to gradual lessening of the Freedom of Expression of the citizens of the state,” the organisation stated.

“Also, in times when the pandemic has destroyed people’s livelihoods, it is shocking that the government would think of a draconian measure like total curfew.

“Collapse of the Rule of Law in Meghalaya under the present MDA government is connected to the total state complicity in various illegalities like illegal coal mining, illegal coke factories, illegal cattle smuggling, opaque contracts and land grabs etc. This criminal nexus of politician, bureaucracy and crony businessmen is running riot in the state.

“One of the outcomes of such a criminalisation is the recent IED blast in Laitumkhrah, the botched “arrest” of Bah Cheristerfield Thankhiew that led to his assasination and death on the 13th August and the law and order situation today, the 15th, in several parts of Shillong; and the insufficient response from the government, has shown ineptitude and incompetency on the part of the government, especially from the UDP Home Minister, Mr. Lahkmen Rymbui, whose silence in these past few days speaks volumes.

“Therefore, TUR demands the immediate resignation of the Home minister on grounds of incompetency, ineptitude as well as on moral grounds and immediate institution of an independent and time-bound judicial inquiry into the death of Bah Cherishterfield Thangkhiew,” TUR said.

The organisation has also appealed to the citizens of the state to maintain calm and work towards uprooting at every level this criminal-bureaucracy-politician nexus so as to achieve a just and longlasting peace in Meghalaya,”