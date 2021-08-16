75th Independence Day celebrated in Garo Hills

TURA, August 16: Meghalaya Minister for Agriculture, Banteidor Lyngdoh on Sunday unfurled the National Flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Matchakolgre L P School Field, Near Law College in Tura and took the Rashtriya Salute of Parade Contingents comprising Tura DEF, 2nd MLP Battalion, Goeragre and Home Guards, Tura. It may be mentioned that due to Covid-19 pandemic the celebration was organised with minimum participation.

Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Ram Singh, Project Director & ADC, Tura C N Sangma, West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioners Mary T Sangma, Rezia Ch Sangma, EACs, Mary Liza K Marak, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, V Rathore, Heads of departments were among others present at the function.

While addressing the gathering on the occasion as the Chief Guest, Lyngdoh paid homage to nation builders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and many others who contributed to the Country’s independence. He also spoke about the sacrifices and contribution of our own patriots such as U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, Pa Togan Nengminja and other unsung heroes. The Chief Guest also acknowledged the selfless services and sacrifices of all medical, frontline and Covid-19 warriors.

Lyngdoh said that despite the high risk of infections, health care workers and other frontline warriors have been working in full force to keep the citizens safe from the COVID-19 infection. Lauding the support of the community members in fighting the virus, he informed that the State has adopted a ‘Test-Track-Isolate-Treat- Vaccinate’, strategy and trying to promote Covid appropriate behaviour including coordination with various Government departments and extensive mobilization with community leaders, religious leaders, civil society organisations is being undertaken.

The Chief Guest also informed that in order to provide required care and treatment for COVID patients in the State, the number of beds have been increased as well as set up oxygen plants in district hospitals and community health centres including installation of Medical Gas pipelines in Civil Hospitals in Shillong, Tura, Nongpoh and Jowai.

He also informed that the Megha Health insurance Scheme (MHIS) provides cashless treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs for the eligible and enlisted residents of the State and hence the coverage of MHIS under five categories of Covid treatments had been enhanced with Rs 7,000 per day for General ward without oxygen requirement, Rs. 11, 500/- per day for General ward with oxygen requirement, Rs. 14, 000/- per day for ICU high dependency unit without ventilator, Rs. 18,000/- per day for ICU with non-invasive ventilation and Rs. 20,000/- per day for ICU with invasive ventilation.

Stating that only 47 % have been achieved in the State with regard to Covid vaccination, he urged everyone to come forward for vaccination, testing and to seek medical attention without delay adding, vaccination is the only solution available to keep people safe and avoid severe consequences of the expected third wave.

The Chief Guest also informed that amid the pandemic the State Government under Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department is continuing to lay strong emphasis on sustainable food production, access to nutrition and livelihood security for farmers. He also said that a total of 1,90,854 farmers have registered under PM KISAN and 1,83,921 registered farmer beneficiaries household have availed the benefits.

During the function, the Chief Guest presented the Certificate of Recognition Award for the Frontline Covid Warrior to Gracefield Marak who is a Mohurrer in Tura Municipal Board Office and to Tengsrang B Marak who is also a driver of Bio-Medical Waste Vehicle in the Tura Municipal Board and has been on duty for Covid-19 pandemic. The Chief Guest also felicitated the Tura Civil Hospital with Certificate of Appreciation for their outstanding dedication and effort during Covid-19 pandemic.

Awards of Recognition were also presented to the Toppers of SSLC Examinations, 2021 namely, Mridumay Saha, Laxita Agarwala, Abigail Tiara R Marak and Hershelle R Sangma, all students of Sherwood School, Tura.

Further, the Guest also presented the Certificate of Appreciation Awards to Dr. Gauri G Momin, Senior Medical and Health Officer, 2nd BN MLP Unit Hospital Goeragre and Clyforth K Sangma, Hav/Compounder, the incharge of Unit Hospital at Goeragre. Certificate of Appreciation Awards were also presented to Selsella CHC and Purakhasia PHC for their performance under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya and Megha Health Insurance Scheme.

Earlier during the function, Freedom Song, commissioned by the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Meghalaya was also released in order to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence.

The occasion was also celebrated at Ampati in South West Garo Hills in which Power Minister James P K Sangma unfurled the National Tri Colour and took the Rashtriya salutre.

The celebration at Ampati was marked by the felicitation of ASHA workers, meritorious students of the SSLC examinations and presentation of awards to Headmen of villages which achieved 100% Covid vaccination of the 1st and 2nd dose.

The occasion was celebrated in East Garo Hills at Rongrenggre Higher Secondary School playground where MLA Rakkam A Sangma, unfurled the National Flag as the Chief Guest.

The highlights of the celebration in Williamnagar include colourful cultural program and tableau presentation by the different departments from the district. On the day, the Chief Guest also gave away the certificates to five villages for achieving 100% Covid-19 Vaccinations namely, Chiringro Village, Nokilawe, Nengmandalgre, Chima Songgital and Dolwarigre A. Bansamgre Primary Health Centre (PHC) was awarded the best performance PHC in East Garo Hills.

In South Garo Hills, the occasion was celebrated at Baghmara Sports Playground where Williamnagar MLA Marcuise N Marak took Rashtriya salute of the lone parade contingent from the District Police led by Commandant Shri Sib Chandra ABSI.

As part of the celebration, Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to the Siju PHC and Nongalbibra PHC for being the Top Performing Hospitals based on the utilization of MHIS packages. The Distribution of Micro ATM by the Chief Guest to three identified Businesses Correspondence by NRLM also took place on the occasion. These Micro ATMs were handed over to Crystalline Sangma of Dalnigre SHG, Rikse D Shira of Rikmatchu SHG, Chambil Badima and Noringchi Ch Sangma of Evergreen SHG Minfikgre.

As part of the Azadi la Amrit Mahotsav, a freedom Run was also being organized at Baghmara a day before for which, certificates and cash prize were distributed during the program. Later, Deputy Commissioner F. Dopth along with the other District Officers of Baghmara distributed small gifts to all the Hospital inmates and also to the people staying at the boys shelter home Baghmara. The occasion was also celebrated at the Chokpot Civil Sub-Division premises in a separate function where the Rashtriya salute was taken by Kharkutta MLA, Rupert Momin.

Meanwhile, the occasion was also celebrated at R4esubelpara in North Garo Hills where Deputy Speaker and local MLA T D Shira was the Chief Guest.

As part of the celebration, the North Garo Hills District Administration along with the district police felicitated Alra R. Marak of village Balnaram, Dilma A’pal, who was among the meritorious students in this year’s SSLC examinations. A citation and a certificate was handed over to him by the Deputy Commissioner along with a cheque of Rs.5,000 from the Officers’ Club, North Garo Hills.

Dadenggre Civil Sub-Division in West Garo Hills also celebrated the occasion Dadenggre Football Playground where North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma unfurled the National Flag and took the Rashtriya salute in the presence of SDO (C), Jagdish Chelani, , dignitaries and others.

On the day, the chief guest handed over the certificates to the nominated Government employees for their commendable services and the villages under Dadenggre sub-division which have achieved 100% covid vaccination.

Meanwhile, in Raksamgre Civil Sub-Division, SDO (C), Leena Daring, unfurled the national flag and took the rashtriya salute of the Meghalaya Police parade contingent at Raksamgre Playground.