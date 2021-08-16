RRAG calls for CBI inquiry into killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew

GUWAHATI, August 16: New Delhi-based Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) today called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, former leader of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) during a police raid at his home in Shillong on 13th Augus,t 2021, according to a Press communique.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned yesterday stating that the police exceeded the lawful tenets of the law.

“While the RRAG welcomes the resignation of the Home Minister Rymbui, given the nature of the encounter, only an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation can find out the truth”.- stated Suhas Chakma, Director of the RRAG.

Chakma further stated, “The standard procedure for thorough, effective and independent investigation on police encounter deaths laid down by the Supreme Court on 23.09.2014 including the police officer(s) concerned surrendering weapons for forensic and ballistic analysis, including any other material, as required by the investigating team must be followed.”

Meghalaya ranked 7th in the country on police encounter deaths during 2014-2015 to 2018-2019 when 1,073 persons were killed. As per the NHRC data, the highest number of encounter deaths during this period took place in Chhattisgarh (248 death), followed by Assam (191 deaths), Uttar Pradesh (124 deaths), Jharkhand (75), Andhra Pradesh (71 deaths), Odisha (69 deaths), Meghalaya (56 deaths), Maharashtra (44 deaths), Haryana (28 deaths and Madhya Pradesh (21 deaths).

“That Meghalaya, a State with a population of 30 lakhs as per 2011 census, ranked 7th in the country on police encounter deaths during 2014-2015 to 2018-2019 is a matter of grave concern and exposes the trigger happy nature of the State police,” stated Chakma.