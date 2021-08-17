Assam eases travel norms for fully vaccinated passengers

GUWAHATI, August 17: Fully vaccinated passengers with a negative COVID-19 test report have been exempted from undergoing mandatory tests on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points in Assam.

“All incoming passengers, who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccines and possess such certificate, on production of the same in front of screening authority, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations and road border points in Assam provided they also possess a negative COVID test report of samples taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Assam,” a revised notification of the state health department on Tuesday stated.

“However, passengers who are symptomatic shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests at their own cost on arrival at airports, railway stations, etc. in Assam,” it stated.

The notification further informed that the measures have been adopted for ensuring safety and convenience of all passengers travelling to Assam by air, rail and road.

The health department had issued the notification (effective from Tuesday) in partial modification of its earlier order issued on April 13, 2021 and in cancellation of its notification issued on July 15, 2021.