Meghalaya Governor’s escort vehicles attacked at Mawlai

SHILLONG, August 17: The escort vehicles of Meghalaya Governor while returning from Guwahati Airport, were attacked on the highway at Mawlai this afternoon. Few vehicles were damaged.

Fortunately, the Governor was not in any of the vehicles as the convoy was returning to Shillong after dropping the Governor at Guwahati Airport. Report about the incident has gone to Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, sources said.

The incident occurred at around 4 PM. Four vehicles were damaged as miscreants pelted stones on them