Man with pistol nabbed in Garo Hills

TURA, August 17: Police in Garo Hills have arrested a man who was in possession of an automatic handgun illegally obtained for use in criminal activities.

The arrest and seizure was made possible by a joint operation by police from two districts.

“On the basis of source information our police team from South Garo Hills together with East Garo Hills police jointly launched an operation on Tuesday at Silchotchigre village near Chinabat and arrested Lingdoh M Sangma and seized one .32 pistol. He hails from Mandalgre village of West Garo Hills,” informed South Garo Hills SP Rituraj Ravi, who oversaw the operation.

The arrested man along with the weapon has been handed over to West Garo Hills police for further investigation.