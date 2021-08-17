Pressure groups pan ‘murder’

SHILLONG, Aug 16: Eleven pressure groups from the Mawlai area have come together to condemn the killing of the former general secretary of the HNLC, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter by the police on August 13.

Speaking at the funeral service for Thangkhiew on Sunday, KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said black flags were raised in the state when the rest of the country was unfurling the Tricolour to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

“What kind of independence are we speaking of when the government is illegally killing people like this? Who is to be blamed if the law-and-order deteriorates?” he asked, warning of protests if state-sponsored killings continue.

The KSU president said the footprints left by Thangkhiew will continue to ignite the people in the fight to protect and safeguard the interest of the indigenous community.

FKJGP president Wellbirth Rani demanded action against the police personnel responsible for killing Thangkhiew in a “fake encounter”. He said the political parties supporting the NPP-led government should rethink as they are answerable for the incident.

“The entire Cabinet should own responsibility for killing Thangkhiew. We want to know who issued the order to kill him,” he said.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin questioned the state government’s divergent policy of holding talks with the militant outfit.

“The government accepted the offer of the ANVC for bilateral talks, but is reluctant to invite the HNLC for a dialogue,” he said, urging the High Court and the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission to take a suo-motu case against the “fake encounter”.

HNYF president Sadon Blah said the police officials who headed the operation that led to the killing of Thangkhiew should be suspended immediately.

“The Director-General of Police claimed they had concrete evidence about Thangkhiew’s involvement in the Khliehriat IED blast. Why did the police wait to arrest him when five people had already been arrested for the blast? The police can always arrest any person to prevent crime, but they have no right to kill anyone,” he said.

The HNYF president said the police acted like a kangaroo court in eliminating Thangkhiew.

The organisation also demanded that the arrest of the policemen involved in the “cold-blooded murder” of Thangkhiew in “clear violation of human rights”.

HNYF vice president Marcus Marten said, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his deputy should follow the example of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and resign owning moral responsibility for the police action in killing the former HNLC leader. “The MDA government has totally failed in leading the state. We are witnessing serious law-and-order issues as people are angry and have totally lost faith in this government. Therefore, the CM and the Deputy CM should resign in order to bring back peace and harmony in the state,” Marten said.

He also said the imposition of curfew and suspension of internet services in East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills has affected the people of these districts, let alone the students who have to attend online classes.

The HNYF condemned the brutality of the CRPF at Mawlai on Sunday night. Personnel of the paramilitary force did not even spare media persons while damaging vehicles, it said.

The government should also take responsibility for the actions of the CRPF against the innocent people as this will only escalate the already tense situation, the federation said.

Another organisation, the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation wrote to the CM, pointing out that the deployment of paramilitary forces may do more harm than good in the present fragile situation.

The organisation also stated that the curfew imposed on the state capital has affected farmers as tons of vegetables and food products are lying at various depots across the state. “The failure of those in power should not result in pain for the masses, especially the farm producers who were not given any sort of monetary aid during the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet,” it said.