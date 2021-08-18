Bond roped in as New Zealand’s ‘fourth coach’ for T20 World Cup

WELLINGTON, Aug 17: Former fast bowler Shane Bond will join New Zealand team as “fourth coach” during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, soon after his Mumbai Indians stint in the remainder of the IPL.

He will also be with the Kiwi team in the three-game T20I series against India after the World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was great to add Bond’s experience to the group.

“Shane’s been in our environment before and understands what we’re about,” Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the world cup … he’ll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what’s been happening in the competition.

“He’ll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick – so we need to be one step ahead of other teams,” added the New Zealand head coach. (PTI)