Curfew relaxed in Shillong Agglomeration during 5 AM to 5 PM on August 19

SHILLONG, August 18: Curfew has been further relaxed in Shillong Agglomeration on the 19th of August, 2021 w.e.f 5:00 AM till 5:00 PM, according to an official notification.

Curfew will be re-imposed from 5:00 P.M of the 19th of August, 2021 till 5:00 A.M of the 20th of August, 2021.

Activities permitted during curfew relaxation:

  1. Opening of essential and non-essential shops till 4:00 P.M.
  2. State and Central Government Offices, banks, post offices, offices of Educational Institutions and

private offices which have already obtained permission will be permitted at 30% strength and shall

close by 4:00 PM sharp. For banks, customer transactions may be till 3:00 P.M. to enable the bank to

shut by 4:00 P.M

  1. Inter and Intra District movement of vehicles only having valid passes.
  2. Movement of commercial vehicle will be permitted and regulated as per order

No.C&S.2/CVD/2021/ORD/262 dated 17.08.2021.

  1. Any public gathering, public meeting, rally, etc. is not permitted.
  2. Only activities permitted by the Government vide Home (Political) Department Order

No.POL.75/2020/Pt.I/109 dated 13.08.2021 as part of COVID-19 Regulations, will be permitted.

 

During the period of curfew the following will be prohibited:-

  1. Any movement of persons and vehicles.
  2. Offices, shops and establishments, and all educational institutions will remain closed.
  3. No kind of gathering, public meeting or rally may be held.

Curfew Exemptions:

  1. Medical emergencies.
  2. Covid-19 and hospital duty.
  3. Officers and staff of DIPR.
  4. Municipal Essential Services.
  5. MeECL Maintenance and Grid operations.
  6. Press and Media (With valid Passes issued by DIPR)
  7. Pharmacies.

 

