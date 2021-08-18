Curfew relaxed in Shillong Agglomeration during 5 AM to 5 PM on August 19

SHILLONG, August 18: Curfew has been further relaxed in Shillong Agglomeration on the 19th of August, 2021 w.e.f 5:00 AM till 5:00 PM, according to an official notification.

Curfew will be re-imposed from 5:00 P.M of the 19th of August, 2021 till 5:00 A.M of the 20th of August, 2021.

Activities permitted during curfew relaxation:

Opening of essential and non-essential shops till 4:00 P.M. State and Central Government Offices, banks, post offices, offices of Educational Institutions and

private offices which have already obtained permission will be permitted at 30% strength and shall

close by 4:00 PM sharp. For banks, customer transactions may be till 3:00 P.M. to enable the bank to

shut by 4:00 P.M

Inter and Intra District movement of vehicles only having valid passes. Movement of commercial vehicle will be permitted and regulated as per order

No.C&S.2/CVD/2021/ORD/262 dated 17.08.2021.

Any public gathering, public meeting, rally, etc. is not permitted. Only activities permitted by the Government vide Home (Political) Department Order

No.POL.75/2020/Pt.I/109 dated 13.08.2021 as part of COVID-19 Regulations, will be permitted.

During the period of curfew the following will be prohibited:-

Any movement of persons and vehicles. Offices, shops and establishments, and all educational institutions will remain closed. No kind of gathering, public meeting or rally may be held.

Curfew Exemptions: