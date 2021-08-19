12 fatalities, 244 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, Aug 18: Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 12 fatalities from COVID-19, taking the death toll in the state to 1252. Another 244 cases were detected in the state taking the active tally to 3,405.

Ten of the deceased had not been administered the vaccine. Eight deaths were recorded in East Khasi Hills while one death each was recorded in South West Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills.

79 fresh cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, 55 in Ri Bhoi, 28 in South West Khasi Hills, 25 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 in West Khasi Hills, 16 in West Garo Hills, 10 in South Garo Hills, five in East Garo Hills, three in East Jaintia Hills, two in North Garo Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 72,656 out of which 67,999 have recovered so far. There were 418 recoveries on Wednesday.

East Khasi Hills has the highest number of active COVID cases with 1,535, followed by Ri Bhoi with 394 active cases, West Jaintia Hills with 391 active cases and West Khasi Hills with 385 active cases.

Meghalaya has administered a total of 12,48,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. As many as 2,66,286 citizens have been fully vaccinated so far.