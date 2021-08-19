Govt given week to suspend 2 SPs

SHILLONG, Aug 18: Ka Sur U Paidbah Mawlai (Voice of the people of Mawlai), the newly-formed body of traditional heads, youth and social organisations of the Mawlai area on Wednesday issued a seven-day deadline to the state government to suspend the two senior police officials who led the operation resulting in the killing of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Talking to reporters after meeting Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Cabinet Ministers Hamletson Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar and senior government officials, Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun (SSMP) president Samuel Biam said they have demanded action against the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills and the SP (City) within a week.

He also said they will not be part of the peace committee headed by Tynsong until the government suspends the two senior officials.

According to him, the Chief Minister has sought three months’ time for the judicial inquiry report to be submitted so that the government can initiate action against people deemed responsible for Thangkhiew’s death.

Biam said if the government could immediately suspend the three police personnel who lost their arms, there are no reasons why the two senior officials cannot be suspended.

“Why should the two senior police officers not be suspended for their involvement in the fake encounter? We feel that we have given the government enough time to think on this matter,” the SSMP president said.

Biam also said they will decide on the next course of action after the end of the seven days’ deadline.

Hynniewtrep Youth Council’s Mawlai Circle president, Donbok Kharlyngdoh said they have decided to accept the judicial probe to be headed by the MHRC chairman, Justice T. Vaiphei. He said Tynsong had urged them to let the inquiry committee complete its job.

“We have also impressed upon the state government not to deploy forces till the situation in Mawlai area totally calms down,” Kharlyngdoh said.