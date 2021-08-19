Parimal Suklabaidya launches online admission portal of Assam University

SILCHAR, August 19: An Online Admission Management System (OAMS) and Online Examination Management System (OEMS) of Assam University, Silchar was launched by Minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya at Dargakona here on Wednesday.

Launching the online system in the presence of Vice Chancellor, Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, MLA, Dipayan Chakraborty, Registrar, Pradosh Kiran Nath and other dignitaries at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Administrative Building, Minister Suklabaidya said the university authorities have taken a good initiative by bringing the admissions to different courses on online mode under a single umbrella. “This system will be handy and useful to those willing to enrol themselves,” he added.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nath said the university is planning to take all the admissions on online mode under an integrated system. “Since last year, admission procedure was either offline, manual or partially online in most of the colleges and departments. Keeping this in view, the university has developed a comprehensive common admission portal for all its affiliated colleges and also for in-house departments named Online Admission Management System,” said Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nath, adding, “This is not only a stand alone admission portal, it will take care of entire life cycle of a student who is taking admission under the Assam University, starting from admission to migration. The admission system is integrated with the existing examination system.”

The admission portal is capable of checking the eligibility of a student at the time of application for admission; merit list can be generated using departments’ own composite formula; if a college or department wants to take admission test, admit card will be automatically forwarded to the selected candidates; students can apply in more than one colleges and in more than one courses at a time; no separate data is required to be uploaded. All payments can be made through payment gateway.

“If a student takes admission in one college, his or her applications in other colleges and departments will be automatically nullified. This will benefit the colleges and departments not by wasting their seats like in earlier years,” said a university official.

Under the OEMS, the colleges or departments can use this system for taking admission test, internal class tests; it can conduct end semester examinations if required; it is capable of taking any competitive examinations by any authority; students can appear in examination by seating at their home using mobile or laptop.

“Different types of proctoring system has been included in this software like capturing the photo after minutes, capturing the movement of i ball, opening of other tabs etc. The software will log out automatically if a student does these things. Logging out five times will lead to cancellation of the examination,” added the official.

Due to paucity of time and considering the pandemic situation this year, the university is taking this as a pilot project by bringing 34 affiliated TDC colleges, all in-house departments and B.Ed colleges under the system. Rest of the colleges will come under the common portal in 2022.