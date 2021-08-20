Ease on COVID curbs from Monday

SHILLONG, Aug 19: After virtually closing down everything for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has finally decided to ease the restrictions from Monday.

Health Minister, Prestone Tynsong told media persons after reviewing the COVID-19 situation on Thursday that the government has decided to open up all sports activities from Monday.

The government has also decided to reopen cinema halls with one/third capacity along with jackpot parlours, Hydari Park, Elephant Falls and Wards Lake. “However, all these activities will be strictly subject to SOPs to be issued by the government and are meant for those aged above 18 years and vaccinated,” Tynsong said.

The government has also decided to allow private transport with one/third capacity throughout the state from Monday. It will next week discuss in detail the issue of reopening of schools and colleges and take a call, the Minister said.

He said the government had recently decided to carry out the vaccination drive in coordination with Rangbah Shnong. So far, 49% of the state’s population has been vaccinated. The government is confident of achieving 70% coverage by the end of next month.

Stating that people are willingly coming forward to get jabbed, Tynsong said hesitancy against vaccination will go down further.

The government has plans to lift the restrictions completely once the vaccination percentage reaches 85-90.

“We are working towards bringing normalcy,” Tynsong further said.