Thomas Sangma rape case: Inaction by police probe, victim shaming alleged

TURA, August 20: A woman who has accused North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma of rape and impregnating her, has filed two separate complaints with the police and the Law department accusing the investigating team of treating the accused politician with kid gloves by not seeking his custody during the probe despite his arrest and even turning a blind eye to a group of social media users who have been victim shaming her.

In a complaint to the office of East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, where she filed her rape case against Sangma, the woman accused the police investigation officer in the case of not taking any action to arrest a group of men who have been abusing her on social media and further instigating others to do the same.

According to the victim, a group of social media users led by one Bruter Gabil Momin and Salsal Koksi in The All Garo Hills Times Now, A.chik Asongni Kobolrang, C Hisi M, Amarachi Sangma, Tamani Mitimna Kena, Ongaiaba Mo Pai, Mathew Sangma, Chra Wakmate, Sona Pot, Achura We Garo A.gitok Sangma, Debate Hours, Elli Mominz and others have been continuously flooding social media with derogatory remarks against her.

These men have even gone to the extend of uploading her picture on social media with several derogatory remarks.

“They have uploaded my picture with a caption, comment whereby they have used filthy and abusive language with malafide intention to tarnish my image and destroy my personality. I have lodged an FIR against them which was received and registered on July 5 and the Investigation Officer has traced out one of the accused Bruter Gabil Momin, yet, no action has so far been taken to nab them,” she complained.

In another letter, addressed to the Law Secretary of the state government, the victim has questioned the move of the public prosecutor not to seek police custody of the rape accused, North Tura MLA.

“It is surprising that despite the case being so serious in nature, law enforcement agencies and the public prosecutor (PP), who was supposed to defend the victim, never asked for police custody of the accused person. The PP, instead of prosecuting the accused, was defending him and thereby denying me justice,” alleged the victim as she sought measures to stop the ongoing harassment being carried out against her.