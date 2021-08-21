Act responsibly, Hek told

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma advised former Cabinet Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek, who is an adviser to the CM, to serve in the post in a responsible and mature manner.

“He (Hek) is an advisor to the CM and he should take his post seriously,” Sangma said.

The CM was reacting to Hek’s condemnation of the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. The BJP leader had termed the killing as a “Taliban-like attitude” of the state government and demanded the resignation of Director General of Police, R Chandranathan.

“I have no comments to make on the remarks of the former minister. These remarks are coming in a very sorry way. They are coming after he was replaced by (Sanbor) Shullai in the ministry for the rest of the term as per the internal agreement within the BJP,” Sangma said.