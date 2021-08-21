Mawlai security need-based: Conrad

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said security personnel have been deployed to all sensitive areas in and around Mawlai.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that security forces are present in locations where they are required,” Sangma told reporters on Friday.

He said the government had received requests for both deployment and withdrawal of security personnel from Mawlai.

He said sections of the society had called for the withdrawal of CRPF personnel while others, including some organisations, insisted that there should not be any deployment of the police personnel given the tense situation.

However, the CM said, certain Rangbah Shnong and groups had requested the government for the deployment of police personnel. He said majority had opposed deployment.

The CM said the government has decided to deploy police personnel in certain locations of Mawlai. He said CRPF personnel will be deployed to other areas.

Admitting that crimes such as drug peddling are still taking place, he said the government has taken all possible steps to ensure that the illegal activities do not take place within the jurisdiction of Mawlai.

The CM said no major incidents took place in the last 24 hours.

“There is calmness in most areas of the city. At the same time, a lot of discussions have been held to ensure that peace prevails,” he said.