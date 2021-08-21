New shop opening order for Shillong Agglomeration, rural areas of EKH

SHILLONG, August 21: The district administration of East Khasi Hills in order to enable the citizens to meet their daily essential requirements, the following arrangement is made for opening of shops in Shillong Urban Agglomeration and rural areas of the district :

1. Identified shops dealing in essential commodities as notified by the Incident Commanders under each Zone in Shillong Urban Agglomeration and Sub Divisional Officers (Civil)/Block

Development Officers in Rural area will open not more than 5 times a week. Days of opening

will be decided by the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)/Block Development Officer/ Incident

Commander in consultation with the CCMTs concerned.

2. Non-essential shops may be permitted to open, each upto four times a week only, on days to be decided and as per regulation of the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)/Block Development Officer/ Incident Commander concerned in consultation with the CCMTs.

3. Shops may open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on each day and shall remain closed on

Sundays.

4. Shops/market area in Iewduh will be regulated via separate orders.

5. Shopping malls/ complexes are permitted to open as per recommendation of the Incident

Commander concerned.

6. Cyber cafes, book shops and stationeries are permitted to open five days a week from Monday to Friday.

7. Teer Counters and archery are permitted to open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

8. Takeaway is permitted till 5:00 PM for restaurants, tea-shops, sweet-shops and bakeries on all opening days subject to compliance to SOPs. No dine-in is permitted.

9. All shops will place a prominent sign/poster indicating vaccination status of the shopkeepers and staff at the shop premises.

10. Shops are encouraged to opt for home-delivery of items, whenever possible.

11. The Headmen, Market Committee and CCMTs will be responsible for ensuring absolute adherence to protocols.

12. The Shopkeepers and the public should strictly adhered to the following protocols while making their purchase:-

1) Everyone should wear double-masks (3-ply plus cloth mask) or N-95 mask without fail.

2) Social distancing of at least 2 metre should be strictly maintained by all.

3) People are not permitted to loiter in the market area without any valid reasons.

4) Anyone found violating protocols will be liable for shop-closure or fined.

5) There shall be no overcrowding in one area/shop and people should spend minimum

time in the shop/market area