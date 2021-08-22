Freiburg stun Dortmund 2-1

BERLIN, Aug 21: Freiburg put the brakes on Borussia Dortmund’s early-season optimism by holding on for a 2-1 win in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Vincenzo Grifo and Hungary midfielder Roland Sallai gave host Freiburg its first win and dealt new Dortmund coach Marco Rose his first league defeat.

Felix Passlack’s foul on Nicolas Höfler gave Grifo all the opportunity he needed to open the scoring with a brilliant free kick in off the post in the sixth minute. Sallai made it 2-0 early in the second half. Lucas Höler laid Jeong’s cross off for Sallai to score.

Passlack forced an own-goal from Yannik Keitel in the 59th to make it 2-1.

Also, Wolfsburg won 2-1 at Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Augsburg 0-0. (AP)