Centre likely to release Rs 100 cr for Assembly project

SHILLONG, Aug 22: Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Sunday disclosed that the Centre is expected to release Rs 100 crore for the new Assembly building project at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township (NST).

Talking to The Shillong Times, Lyngdoh said that the state government is communicating with the Centre in this regard.

“The Lok Sabha Secretariat does not have funds to assist the state in the project. The funds will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Finance. We are expecting to receive a final confirmation from the Ministry anytime soon,” the Speaker said.

Lyngdoh also admitted that the state has to procure funds from other sources in case the Centre does not allocate funds for the project. “We will complete the project by procuring funds from

whatever sources are available,” he said.

Making it clear that they are targeting to complete the project within December, Lyngdoh said, “We have another four months before the year ends. Personally, I would like to hold next year’s budget session in the new Assembly building.”

According to him, the civil work of the project is almost complete. Two mock rooms of secretaries have been constructed.

He said that the progress of the project is satisfactory considering how COVID-19 has affected the project since March last year.

It may be mentioned that the Rs 127-crore project is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh government PSU, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd.