Act responsibly, uphold law: Hek advises Conrad

SHILLONG, Aug 22: In a strong reaction to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s suggestion to his adviser, AL Hek to act responsibly, the latter has asked the chief minister to act responsibly in handling the law as no one is above it.

“As adviser to the CM, I would ask him to act responsibly and uphold the law. Anyone involved in any wrongdoing has to be dealt as per the law,” Hek said on Sunday.

Stating that as a public representative it is his duty to take up issues of the people, Hek said, “I had spoken about the brutal killing of the former general secretary of HNLC who had already surrendered. It was inhumane.”

Hek asserted that he would not stop and would continue to raise issues concerning the people. “It will always be constructive criticism which should not be perceived as negative,” he added.

Hek, who is still smarting over his unceremonious ouster from the Cabinet, said that the CM, who is talking about acting responsibly, had exhibited just the opposite by dropping him without even the courtesy of informing him.

Referring to the CM’s claim that the decision to switch the Cabinet berth was taken by the BJP party leadership, Hek questioned why was the same yardstick was not applied for the UDP.

“When Home Minister (Lahkmen Rymbui) had tendered his resignation it was a collective decision of the party. However the CM chose to act in our case and not in the UDP’s case. Why?” Hek wondered.

To a query on whether he would step up to take charge of the Home portfolio if Rymbui’s resignation was accepted, Hek said, “I have said it before. I don’t shy away from any type of responsibility.”