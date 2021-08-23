Mawlai people firm on suspension of cops

SHILLONG, Aug 22: A conglomeration of organisations under the banner of Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai (the voice of Mawlai people) on Sunday reiterated their demand for suspension of the two senior police officials who had led the operation resulting in the alleged “fake encounter” of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

“The state government should suspend the two senior officials within the given deadline of seven days if they do not want the situation to aggravate in Shillong city, especially in Mawlai. We are firm on our demand,” HYC Mawlai Circle president, Donboklang Kharlyngdoh said on Sunday.

The seven-day deadline ends on Wednesday.

Kharlyngdoh also made it clear that they have given the state government adequate time to examine their demand. Earlier, the Chief Minister had maintained that the state government will take action against those responsible for the death of the former HNLC general secretary based on the report of the judicial inquiry.

He had also assured such raids or operations in the future should be done in close coordination with the headmen.

Kharlyngdoh lauded the police department for not deploying police personnel in Mawlai area which has helped calm down the situation.

According to him, various organisations including the Seng Longkmie and Seng Samla are continuing with their patrolling in various localities of Mawlai to prevent any untoward incident.

Jaiaw Dorbar condemns hijacking of vehicle

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Laitdom, Shillong held a meeting on Saturday and unanimously condemned the recent incident of hijacking of a police SUV by miscreants from Mawlai Mawkynroh and setting it ablaze at Jaiaw Chapel Road on August 15 after a joyride around the city.

In the past few years, several vehicles have been torched in the same spot. Such incidents have tarnished the image of the Dorbar Shnong, a statement said on Sunday.

The executive committee also took serious note of the news circulated on the social media that the three INSAS Rifles snatched from the cops at Umshing-Mawkynroh Police Outpost had been dumped into the Umkhrah river near Jingkieng Umpohliew, Jaiaw Laitdom. “We warn that the perpetrator of such crimes should not make our locality their dumping ground,” they said.

The committee also appealed the youths in particular and the general masses of the Jaitbynriew to eschew the path of violence and instead work hard on their studies. “We feel that this is the only way to compete with other communities both intellectually and politically, not by use of guns and improvised explosive devices, as we believe that the pen is mightier than the sword,” the committee said.

“We strongly condemn the unfortunate incident at Mawlai Kynton Massar and also the bomb blasts at Khliehriat and Laitumkhrah,” the statement said.

The executive committee also resolved to strengthen their ties with government agencies to bring back normalcy in the city as well as the state.