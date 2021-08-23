Police to search Umkhrah river for INSAS rifles

SHILLONG, Aug 22: A police team will conduct a search at the Umkhrah river on Monday for the three INSAS rifles which were snatched from police personnel from Umshing-Mawkynroh outpost last Sunday and apparently dumped into the river later.

A senior police official on Sunday said that a team will conduct a search to verify the claim made through an anonymous letter that the rifles were tossed into the Umkhrah from the Jingkieng Umpohliew bridge.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger had earlier said that he had not received any letter and had read about it in the newspaper.

The letter was addressed to the headman of Mawlai Town Dorbar, with copies sent to the East Khasi Hills SP and the media.