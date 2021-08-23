NEHU VC inaugurates faculty development programme

SHILLONG, August 23: The Vice Chancellor, Prof. P S Shukla inaugurated a five-day Faculty Development Programme on ‘Productivity Enhancement’ organised by Dept. Of Environmental Studies, NEHU in collaboration with ATAL-AICTE with resource persons from The Art of Living.

Participants from across the country have joined the workshop. Prof. D Paul, Head, Dept. of Environmental Studies, welcomed the participants. The VC emphasized on the need of such programme and requested to submit a feedback on completion.