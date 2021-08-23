Up-gradation of Garo Hills CHC sought

TURA, August 23: Two local bodies from West Garo Hills- the Phulbari regional unit of the GSMC and the FAF from Bikonggre have sought the up-gradation of various facilities at the Community Health Centre at Phulbari.

In their memorandum submitted to the District Medical and Health Officer in Tura, the organizations raised the issue of shortage of doctors and staff, insufficient beds and seats, construction of additional buildings and unavailability of sufficient medicines besides others.

The organizations urged the DM&HO to take up the matter with the government so that the health centre is equipped with better facilities to serve the people.