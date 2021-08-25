Afghanistan’s ODIs against Pak deferred indefinitely

KABUL, Aug 24: Afghanistan’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan has been postponed indefinitely due to logistical issues and keeping in mind the mental health of the players following Taliban’s takeover of the strife-torn nation.

Afghanistan was supposed to host Pakistan in Sri Lanka from September 3 but on Monday both the ACB and PCB mutually agreed to host the series in Pakistan.

However, later in the day, ACB came to the conclusion that it was best to put the series on hold with its players not getting enough time to prepare due to the regime change in the country.

The flight operations have also been suspended at Kabul airport.

“Due to the overall conditions including mental health of the players, we had to postpone the series,” ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said.

Both the boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022. (PTI)